We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Arrow Financial (AROW) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Arrow Financial (AROW - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arrow Financial is one of 885 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arrow Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROW's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AROW has gained about 3.6% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 12.2%. This means that Arrow Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bank7 (BSVN - Free Report) . The stock is up 12.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Bank7's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Arrow Financial is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.9% so far this year, meaning that AROW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Bank7 falls under the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this industry has 63 stocks and is ranked #25. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.1%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Arrow Financial and Bank7. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.