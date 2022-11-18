We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Kosmos Energy (KOS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Kosmos Energy is one of 250 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kosmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOS' full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, KOS has returned 92.8% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 43.2%. As we can see, Kosmos Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) . The stock has returned 84.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil's current year EPS has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Kosmos Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 71.3% so far this year, so KOS is performing better in this area.
Exxon Mobil, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #46. The industry has moved +56.2% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kosmos Energy and Exxon Mobil as they could maintain their solid performance.