Is AAON (AAON) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aaon (AAON - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Aaon is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aaon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AAON has gained about 1.1% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 21%. This means that Aaon is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Construction sector, LSI (LYTS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.2%.

The consensus estimate for LSI's current year EPS has increased 38.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aaon belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.8% so far this year, so AAON is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, LSI belongs to the Building Products - Lighting industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #29. The industry has moved -29.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Aaon and LSI. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


