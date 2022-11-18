We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) closed at $434.70, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 12.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 1, 2022. On that day, Ulta Beauty is projected to report earnings of $4.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.18 billion, up 9.47% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Ulta Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ulta Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.41 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.68.
Also, we should mention that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.