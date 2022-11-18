Buckle Q3 Preview: Can The Earnings Streak Continue?

The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has sailed through rough waters in 2022, down more than 20% and underperforming the general market by a notable margin.
A famous company residing in the realm, The Buckle, Inc. (
BKE Quick Quote BKE - Free Report) , is slated to unveil Q3 earnings on November 18 th, before the market open.
The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women.
Currently, the retailer carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of a B.
How does everything else stack up heading into the release? Let’s take a closer look.
Share Performance & Valuation
Year-to-date, BKE shares have been a brighter spot in an otherwise dim market, down a modest 3% and outpacing the S&P 500 by a wide margin.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Over the last month, BKE shares have continued on their market-beating trajectory, tacking on 12% in value and again outpacing the general market.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The favorable price action of BKE shares across several timeframes indicates that buyers have stepped up, something we can’t say for a majority of stocks in a historically-volatile 2022.
BKE shares are relatively cheap; the company’s 7.2X forward earnings multiple sits well below its 11.3X five-year median and represents a 71% discount relative to the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector.
The company boasts a Style Score of an A for Value.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Quarterly Estimates
One analyst has lowered their earnings outlook for the quarter to be reported over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.25 indicating a Y/Y decline in earnings of a marginal 0.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s top-line appears to be in fair standing; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $332.3 million suggests an improvement of 4% from year-ago quarterly sales of $319.4 million.
Quarterly Performance
Buckle is on an impressive earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in eight consecutive quarters. Just in its latest release, the retailer registered an 8.6% bottom-line beat.
Top-line results have also been primarily strong, with BKE surpassing revenue estimates in seven of its last eight releases. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Putting Everything Together
BKE shares have outperformed the S&P 500 across several timeframes in 2022, indicating that buyers have consistently been present.
The company’s shares trade well below their five-year median forward earnings multiple and Zacks sector average.
One analyst has lowered their outlook over the last several months, with estimates indicating a marginal Y/Y decline in earnings but an uptick in revenue, likely a reflection of margin compression.
Further, BKE has consistently exceeded quarterly estimates, with a long streak of positive EPS surprises.
Heading into the release, The Buckle, Inc. (
BKE Quick Quote BKE - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of a B.
Image: Bigstock
