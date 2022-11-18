We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Paysign (PAYS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Paysign, Inc. (PAYS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Paysign, Inc. is one of 333 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Paysign, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS' full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, PAYS has gained about 68.1% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 28.6%. This shows that Paysign, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
ShotSpotter (SSTI - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.2%.
For ShotSpotter, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 216.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Paysign, Inc. is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.9% this year, meaning that PAYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
ShotSpotter, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 189-stock industry is ranked #131. The industry has moved -48% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Paysign, Inc. and ShotSpotter. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.