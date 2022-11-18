We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bowlero (BOWL) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bowlero Corp. (BOWL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bowlero Corp. is one of 285 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bowlero Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOWL's full-year earnings has moved 24.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that BOWL has returned about 50% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -34.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bowlero Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Grand Canyon Education (LOPE - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.8%.
Over the past three months, Grand Canyon Education's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Bowlero Corp. is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 35.1% this year, meaning that BOWL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Grand Canyon Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1%.
Bowlero Corp. and Grand Canyon Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.