Back to top

Image: Bigstock

The First Bancshares (FBMS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. FBMS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

FBMS could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 10.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider FBMS's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 2 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Moving Average Chart for FBMS

Investors may want to watch FBMS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices messenger-rna mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines