Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SKT's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

SKT could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 19.2% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider SKT's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 2 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Moving Average Chart for SKT

Investors may want to watch SKT for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices messenger-rna mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines