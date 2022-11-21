We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TSMC (TSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM - Free Report) closed at $82.27, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 28.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.49%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.29 billion, up 28.96% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $72.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.94% and +27.25%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TSMC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, TSMC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.02.
Meanwhile, TSM's PEG ratio is currently 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.