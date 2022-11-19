We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stitch Fix (SFIX - Free Report) closed at $3.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the online clothing styling service had gained 8.09% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49% in that time.
Stitch Fix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 6, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, down 2100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $459.72 million, down 20.91% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.63 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion, which would represent changes of +1.81% and -13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stitch Fix should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Stitch Fix is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.