Should Invesco QQQ (QQQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 03/10/1999, the Invesco QQQ (
QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $160.91 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Growth
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.69%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 51.90% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 13.71% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 52.93% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
QQQ seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index before fees and expenses. The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.
The ETF has lost about -28.72% so far this year and is down about -28.61% in the last one year (as of 11/21/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $260.49 and $403.48.
The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 29.28% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 102 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco QQQ carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, QQQ is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (
IWF Quick Quote IWF - Free Report) and the Vanguard Growth ETF ( VUG Quick Quote VUG - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has $60.27 billion in assets, Vanguard Growth ETF has $70.93 billion. IWF has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VUG charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
