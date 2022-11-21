Should Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (
PWV Quick Quote PWV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/03/2005.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $829.59 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.55%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.19%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 24.80% of the portfolio. Financials and Energy round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, United Parcel Service Inc (
UPS Quick Quote UPS - Free Report) accounts for about 3.94% of total assets, followed by Oracle Corp ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) and Home Depot Inc/the ( HD Quick Quote HD - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 35.27% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
PWV seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index before fees and expenses. The Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.
The ETF has lost about -1.11% so far this year and it's up approximately 2.95% in the last one year (as of 11/21/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $41.65 and $50.64.
The ETF has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 24.56% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PWV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $54.31 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $105.30 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.
Zacks ETF Center.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.