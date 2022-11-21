Terreno Realty (TRNO) Disposes of Industrial Property for $25M

Terreno Realty Corporation ( TRNO Quick Quote TRNO - Free Report) has announced the disposition of an industrial property encompassing roughly 86,000 square feet on 6.9 acres in Somerset, NJ, on Nov 17, 2022. The sale was carried out for around $25 million. Reflecting positive sentiments, shares of the company gained 1.44% on Nov 18 normal trading session on the NYSE. The property, which was purchased by Terreno Realty on Sep 1, 2016, for roughly $9.1 million, yielded an unleveraged internal rate of return of 20.7%. It is presently 100% leased to a single tenant. Moreover, in October 2022, it sold one industrial property in Kent, WA, for $8.7 million (net book value of roughly $2.9 million). Notably, from the beginning of 2022 through Nov 1, 2022, the company carried out dispositions aggregating $119 million. Simultaneously with its recent disposition on Nov 17, TRNO executed an early lease renewal of 63,000 square feet with a global freight forwarding provider in Jamaica Queens, NY. This lease will now expire in December 2027 instead of in December 2022. Terreno Realty is expanding through acquisitions to enhance its portfolio in six major coastal U.S. markets — Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, DC. These markets exhibit solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estate. It targets functional assets at in-fill locations, which enjoy high-population densities and are situated near high-volume distribution points. Moreover, the demand for industrial real estate space is soaring, given the growth in industries, an e-commerce boom and companies striving to improve supply-chain efficiencies. Therefore, TRNO’s recent expansionary moves are likely to be accretive to long-term growth. In November 2022, it acquired one industrial property in Los Angeles, CA, from an unrelated third party for a total purchase price of nearly $17 million. The property was acquired using existing cash on hand and borrowings from the company’s revolving credit facility. Further, from the beginning of 2022 through Nov 1, 2022, TRNO completed acquisitions worth $377.1 million. With a solid balance-sheet position and investment-grade credit ratings rendering financial flexibility, TRNO remains well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities. Analysts, too, seem bullish about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The recent trend in estimate revision for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company as the same has moved 1% upward over the past month. In the quarter-to-date period, TRNO shares have gained 10.2% compared with its industry’s growth of 5.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Terreno Realty (TRNO) Disposes of Industrial Property for $25M
Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO - Free Report) has announced the disposition of an industrial property encompassing roughly 86,000 square feet on 6.9 acres in Somerset, NJ, on Nov 17, 2022. The sale was carried out for around $25 million.
Reflecting positive sentiments, shares of the company gained 1.44% on Nov 18 normal trading session on the NYSE.
The property, which was purchased by Terreno Realty on Sep 1, 2016, for roughly $9.1 million, yielded an unleveraged internal rate of return of 20.7%. It is presently 100% leased to a single tenant.
Moreover, in October 2022, it sold one industrial property in Kent, WA, for $8.7 million (net book value of roughly $2.9 million). Notably, from the beginning of 2022 through Nov 1, 2022, the company carried out dispositions aggregating $119 million.
Simultaneously with its recent disposition on Nov 17, TRNO executed an early lease renewal of 63,000 square feet with a global freight forwarding provider in Jamaica Queens, NY. This lease will now expire in December 2027 instead of in December 2022.
Terreno Realty is expanding through acquisitions to enhance its portfolio in six major coastal U.S. markets — Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, DC.
These markets exhibit solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estate. It targets functional assets at in-fill locations, which enjoy high-population densities and are situated near high-volume distribution points.
Moreover, the demand for industrial real estate space is soaring, given the growth in industries, an e-commerce boom and companies striving to improve supply-chain efficiencies. Therefore, TRNO’s recent expansionary moves are likely to be accretive to long-term growth.
In November 2022, it acquired one industrial property in Los Angeles, CA, from an unrelated third party for a total purchase price of nearly $17 million. The property was acquired using existing cash on hand and borrowings from the company’s revolving credit facility.
Further, from the beginning of 2022 through Nov 1, 2022, TRNO completed acquisitions worth $377.1 million.
With a solid balance-sheet position and investment-grade credit ratings rendering financial flexibility, TRNO remains well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.
Analysts, too, seem bullish about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The recent trend in estimate revision for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company as the same has moved 1% upward over the past month.
In the quarter-to-date period, TRNO shares have gained 10.2% compared with its industry’s growth of 5.3%.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are VICI Properties (VICI - Free Report) , Lamar Advertising (LAMR - Free Report) and Chatham Lodging Trust REIT (CLDT - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ current-year FFO per share is currently pegged at $1.91.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamar Advertising’s 2022 FFO per share presently stands at $7.34.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust REIT’s ongoing year’s FFO per share is pegged at $1.17, presently.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.