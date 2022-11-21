Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
Image: Bigstock
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Retail and Wholesale Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Ulta Beauty?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $4.09 a share 10 days away from its upcoming earnings release on December 1, 2022.
ULTA has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.32%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.09 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08. Ulta Beauty is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
ULTA is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
AutoZone is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on December 6, 2022. AZO's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $25.54 a share 15 days from its next earnings release.
For AutoZone, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.82 is +2.91%.
ULTA and AZO's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>