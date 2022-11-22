We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Enphase Energy (ENPH) This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Enphase Energy is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enphase Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ENPH has returned about 70.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 42.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Enphase Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX - Free Report) . The stock has returned 189.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions' current year EPS has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Enphase Energy belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.8% so far this year, so ENPH is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, NexTier Oilfield Solutions belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +18.8% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Enphase Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions as they could maintain their solid performance.