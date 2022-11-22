We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CASH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.67. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.39. Over the last 12 months, CASH's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.24 and as low as 5.71, with a median of 7.65.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CASH has a P/S ratio of 2.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.5.
Finally, we should also recognize that CASH has a P/CF ratio of 5.61. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CASH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.92. CASH's P/CF has been as high as 10.15 and as low as 4.29, with a median of 5.63, all within the past year.
Investors could also keep in mind Riverview Bancorp (RVSB - Free Report) , an Financial - Savings and Loan stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Furthermore, Riverview Bancorp holds a P/B ratio of 1.14 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 0.85. RVSB's P/B has been as high as 1.14, as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.02 over the past 12 months.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Pathward Financial Inc. and Riverview Bancorp are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CASH and RVSB feels like a great value stock at the moment.