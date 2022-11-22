We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Dorian LPG is one of 138 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 195.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that LPG has returned about 50.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -14.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Dorian LPG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 219.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers' current year EPS has increased 186.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Dorian LPG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 36.7% so far this year, so LPG is performing better in this area. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.
Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.