Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Archer Daniels Midland is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ADM has returned about 40.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -4.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Archer Daniels Midland is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) . The stock has returned 5.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands' current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Archer Daniels Midland belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.2% so far this year, so ADM is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Conagra Brands belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 51-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +3.4% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Archer Daniels Midland and Conagra Brands as they could maintain their solid performance.