Are Investors Undervaluing Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is
Huron Consulting Group (. HURN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 19.44, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.97. HURN's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.37 and as low as 13.95, with a median of 17.29, all within the past year. HURN Quick Quote HURN - Free Report)
We should also highlight that HURN has a P/B ratio of 2.71. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.03. Over the past year, HURN's P/B has been as high as 2.79 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 2.11.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HURN has a P/S ratio of 1.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.9.
Finally, investors should note that HURN has a P/CF ratio of 13.23. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. HURN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.69. Within the past 12 months, HURN's P/CF has been as high as 20.95 and as low as 8.70, with a median of 11.83.
If you're looking for another solid Consulting Services value stock, take a look at
Information Services Group (. III is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A. III Quick Quote III - Free Report)
Shares of Information Services Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 11.90, and its PEG ratio is 0.70. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 23.97 and 2.21.
III's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 21.97 and as low as 10.55, with a median of 14.85, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.83, all within the past year.
Information Services Group sports a P/B ratio of 2.87 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.03. In the past 52 weeks, III's P/B has been as high as 4.74, as low as 2.39, with a median of 3.26.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Huron Consulting Group and Information Services Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HURN and III look like an impressive value stock at the moment.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Huron Consulting Group (HURN - Free Report) . HURN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 19.44, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.97. HURN's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.37 and as low as 13.95, with a median of 17.29, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that HURN has a P/B ratio of 2.71. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.03. Over the past year, HURN's P/B has been as high as 2.79 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 2.11.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HURN has a P/S ratio of 1.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.9.
Finally, investors should note that HURN has a P/CF ratio of 13.23. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. HURN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.69. Within the past 12 months, HURN's P/CF has been as high as 20.95 and as low as 8.70, with a median of 11.83.
If you're looking for another solid Consulting Services value stock, take a look at Information Services Group (III - Free Report) . III is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Shares of Information Services Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 11.90, and its PEG ratio is 0.70. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 23.97 and 2.21.
III's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 21.97 and as low as 10.55, with a median of 14.85, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.83, all within the past year.
Information Services Group sports a P/B ratio of 2.87 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.03. In the past 52 weeks, III's P/B has been as high as 4.74, as low as 2.39, with a median of 3.26.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Huron Consulting Group and Information Services Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HURN and III look like an impressive value stock at the moment.