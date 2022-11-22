We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Belden (BDC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Belden (BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Belden is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 23.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -9.2%. This means that Belden is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Myers (MYE - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.8%.
For Myers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Belden is a member of the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Myers falls under the Rubber - Plastics industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -41.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Belden and Myers as they could maintain their solid performance.