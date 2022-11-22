We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in Burlington Stores (BURL): Can Its 4.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) shares rallied 4.6% in the last trading session to close at $157.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 30.6% gain over the past four weeks.
Shares of Burlington Stores’ have been gaining from optimism surrounding the company's robust business model, successful execution of Burlington 2.0 strategy and strong growth prospects. The company has been making efforts to adapt to the ongoing changes in the industry. The current business model is helping customers to get nationally branded, fashionable, high quality as well as right priced products. Also, its focused on store expansion in order to drive top-line growth bodes well.
This discount retailer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -61.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.05 billion, down 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Burlington Stores, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BURL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Burlington Stores is a member of the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry. One other stock in the same industry, Costco (COST - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $523.67. COST has returned 12.2% over the past month.
For Costco
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $3.15. This represents a change of +6.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Costco currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).