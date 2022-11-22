Dycom Industries, Inc. ( DY Quick Quote DY - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth. This specialty contracting services provider surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 140%. Earnings & Revenue Expectations
Dycom (DY) to Report Earnings in Q3: What's in the Offing?
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth.
This specialty contracting services provider surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 140%.
Earnings & Revenue Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dycom’s fiscal third-quarter earnings has remained stable at $1.28 per share in the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 34.7% increase on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $974.11 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 14.1%.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Dycom Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
Factors to Note
Dycom’s revenues and earnings are expected to have increased in the fiscal third quarter, given strong demand, extended geographic reach, proficient program management and network planning services. The company has been witnessing increased demand for network bandwidth and mobile broadband. Impressive fiber-to-the-home deployments from six of its top 10 customers are likely to have contributed to fiscal third-quarter growth. Moreover, it continues to book new contracts and renew existing ones on strong customer relationships.
For the quarter-to-be-reported, DY expects contract revenues to grow in the low-to-mid teens year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal third-quarter revenues in the Telecommunications segment is pegged at $858 million, indicating a rise from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $758 million. The same for the Underground Facility unit is pegged at $78 million, suggesting an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $68 million. The consensus mark for Electrical and gas utilities and other business revenues is pegged at $43.25 million, an increase from $28.5 million a year ago.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third-quarter backlog is pegged at $6.074 billion, indicating an increase from $5.896 billion reported in the year-ago period.
Yet, macroeconomic uncertainties like supply chain challenges, tight labor and higher fuel costs are likely to have put pressure on the company’s to-be-reported quarter performance. Dycom faces automotive and equipment supply chain challenges and foreign currency exchange rate risk. Fluctuations in oil prices are a major headwind for the company as the cost of conducting business is directly linked with an increase in fuel prices.
The company expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to increase modestly from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
What the Zacks Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dycom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Dycom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Some Recent Construction Releases
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.
Given the solid momentum of the business activity amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has lifted its revenues and earnings per share guidance for 2022.
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same.
MasTec expects fourth-quarter revenues of $2.9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $257 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 8.8%. The company expects to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter.
AECOM (ACM - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis.
ACM’s strong performance was backed by accelerating organic growth, strong profitability and disciplined capital allocation.