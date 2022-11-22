We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Buy Q3 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?
The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has primarily struggled in 2022, down more than 20% and underperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.
A commonly-recognized company in the realm, Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) , is slated to unveil Q3 earnings on November 22nd, before market open.
Best Buy Company is a multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, communication, food preparation, wellness, health, security, appliances, and related services.
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of an A. How does everything else stack up heading into the release? Let’s take a closer look.
Share Performance & Valuation
BBY shares have sailed through rough waters in 2022, down more than 25% and underperforming the general market by a notable amount.
Over the last month, however, BBY shares have tacked on 10% in value, easily outpacing the S&P 500.
While BBY shares are in the red year-to-date, the near-term price action tells us buyers have stepped up as of late.
The company’s valuation multiples don’t appear stretched, further reinforced by its Style Score of an A for Value.
BBY’s 11.7X forward earnings multiple is well beneath its 13.2X five-year median and reflects a 53% discount relative to the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector.
Quarterly Estimates
Analysts have been silent for the quarter to be reported over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.03 suggesting a 50% Y/Y decrease in quarterly earnings.
The company’s top-line is also undergoing some turbulence; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $10.3 billion indicates a Y/Y decline of roughly 13%.
Quarterly Performance
Best Buy has an impressive earnings track record, exceeding bottom-line estimates in nine of its last ten quarters. Just in its latest print, the retailer registered a sizable 22.3% EPS beat.
Revenue results have also been positive, with BBY exceeding sales expectations in eight of its last ten quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Putting Everything Together
BBY shares reside in the red year-to-date but have outperformed the S&P 500 over the last month, indicating that buyers have arrived.
The company’s shares aren’t expensive, with its forward earnings multiple well below its five-year median and Zacks sector average.
Analysts have been silent regarding their earnings outlook, with estimates indicating Y/Y declines in revenue and earnings.
Further, the retailer has consistently exceeded quarterly estimates, with a sizable bottom-line beat coming in its latest release.
Heading into the print, Best Buy, Inc. (BBY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM Score of an A.