JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $133.05, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.77%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.77 billion, up 15.41% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.73 per share and revenue of $128.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.63% and +5.62%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.43.
Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.