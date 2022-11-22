We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know
Costco (COST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $523.37, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 9.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.77% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Costco as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.15, up 6.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $55.06 billion, up 9.32% from the year-ago period.
COST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.45 per share and revenue of $245.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.97% and +8.31%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Costco is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Costco has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.23 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.86, so we one might conclude that Costco is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 3.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
