We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Oxford Industries (OXM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $108.52, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had gained 16.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.77% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Oxford Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Oxford Industries is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $303.38 million, up 22.46% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion, which would represent changes of +31.16% and +21.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Oxford Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Oxford Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.85.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.