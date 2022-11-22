We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL - Free Report) closed at $69.22, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 10.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.77%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.28 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.18 per share and revenue of $34.45 billion, which would represent changes of +6.93% and +2.91%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.76, which means Jabil is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.