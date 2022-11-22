We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Oracle (ORCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) closed at $79.82, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 9.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.77%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.04 billion, up 16.19% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $49.59 billion, which would represent changes of +1.22% and +16.84%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower. Oracle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Oracle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.69, so we one might conclude that Oracle is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, ORCL's PEG ratio is currently 2.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.13 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.