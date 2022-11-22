We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackRock (BLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $723.70, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 20.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.77%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $7.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.24 billion, down 17.03% from the year-ago period.
BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.88 per share and revenue of $17.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.53% and -8.29%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher within the past month. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BlackRock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.04, so we one might conclude that BlackRock is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that BLK has a PEG ratio of 3.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.