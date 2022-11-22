We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) closed at $34.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 6.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.84% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.77% in that time.
Titan Machinery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 30, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $655 million, up 44.28% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +30.87% and +31.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Titan Machinery currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Titan Machinery is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.47, so we one might conclude that Titan Machinery is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.