Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (
RYT Quick Quote RYT - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $2.04 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. RYT seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index equally weights stocks in the information technology sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.65%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Epam Systems Inc (
EPAM Quick Quote EPAM - Free Report) accounts for about 1.74% of total assets, followed by Enphase Energy Inc ( ENPH Quick Quote ENPH - Free Report) and Arista Networks Inc ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 15.54% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -22.04% and is down about -20.37% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/22/2022), respectively. RYT has traded between $220.06 and $327.55 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 30.45% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 77 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RYT is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLK Quick Quote XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF ( VGT Quick Quote VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.89 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $40.61 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $2.04 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. RYT seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index equally weights stocks in the information technology sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.65%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Epam Systems Inc (EPAM - Free Report) accounts for about 1.74% of total assets, followed by Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH - Free Report) and Arista Networks Inc (ANET - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 15.54% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -22.04% and is down about -20.37% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/22/2022), respectively. RYT has traded between $220.06 and $327.55 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 30.45% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 77 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RYT is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.89 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $40.61 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.