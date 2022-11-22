Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Puma Biotech (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 100% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $4.6 in the previous session. Puma Biotech has gained 48% since the start of the year compared to the -18.8% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -18.3% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. PBYI Quick Quote PBYI - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 3, 2022, Puma Biotech reported EPS of $-0.01 versus consensus estimate of $-0.11.
For the current fiscal year, Puma Biotech is expected to post earnings of $0.19 per share on $219.4 million in revenues. This represents a 126.39% change in EPS on a -13.35% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.08 per share on $241.3 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -57.89% and 9.98%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Puma Biotech may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Puma Biotech has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 21.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5X versus its peer group's average of 12.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Puma Biotech currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Puma Biotech meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Puma Biotech shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does PBYI Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of PBYI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (. GILD has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C. GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Gilead Sciences, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 31.94%, and for the current fiscal year, GILD is expected to post earnings of $6.79 per share on revenue of $26.46 billion.
Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. have gained 22.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.89X and a P/CF of 9.41X.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PBYI and GILD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
