Is Kura Oncology (KURA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Kura Oncology (KURA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Kura Oncology is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1185 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kura Oncology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KURA's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, KURA has moved about 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -18.8%. This means that Kura Oncology is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3%.
The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group's current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Kura Oncology is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 560 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.3% so far this year, so KURA is performing better in this area.
In contrast, UnitedHealth Group falls under the Medical - HMOs industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #191. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kura Oncology and UnitedHealth Group as they could maintain their solid performance.