Is Commerzbank (CRZBY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Commerzbank AG (CRZBY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Commerzbank AG is a member of our Finance group, which includes 885 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Commerzbank AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRZBY's full-year earnings has moved 40.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CRZBY has returned about 9.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -11.9%. This means that Commerzbank AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.1%.
Over the past three months, Enterprise Financial Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Commerzbank AG belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.7% so far this year, meaning that CRZBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Enterprise Financial Services belongs to the Banks - Midwest industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #15. The industry has moved +1.9% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Commerzbank AG and Enterprise Financial Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.