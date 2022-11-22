We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
A-Mark Precious Metals is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's full-year earnings has moved 63.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that AMRK has returned about 7.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -34.7%. This means that A-Mark Precious Metals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
RCI Hospitality (RICK - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.2%.
Over the past three months, RCI Hospitality's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that AMRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, RCI Hospitality belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 31-stock industry is currently ranked #133. The industry has moved -36.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track A-Mark Precious Metals and RCI Hospitality. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.