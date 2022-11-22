Byd (BYDDY) to Supply Another 64 E-Buses to Finland's Nobina

Byd Co. ( BYDDY Quick Quote BYDDY - Free Report) recently announced that it has inked another deal with public transport operator Nobina to supply 64 of its electric buses. The vehicles are scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2023 and will be put into operation in southwestern Norway. The operator has been relying on e-buses from the China-based manufacturer for some time and is growing the fleet. The recent order includes 40 electric buses measuring and 24 low-floor models. The 40 electric Byd buses offer a range of up to 450 km on a single charge, while the 24 low-floor models provide a similar range of 400 km on a single charge. Both vehicle models are equipped with electric heating management systems developed independently by Byd. The infrastructure, known as the Battery Thermal Management System, ensures reliability in extreme weather conditions and makes the vehicles suited for the varying Norwegian weather. Moreover, the buses are equipped with the new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries and integrated controller assembly systems that enhance safety and endurance. Paying close attention to passenger comfort and providing an environmentally-friendly travel experience, the buses have upgraded interior and exterior materials. The relationship between Byd and Nobina dates back to 2015. Since then, Nobina has operated more than 300 Byd’s electric buses in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Customer demand for Byd buses has been positive, contributing to multiple orders for the same. In 2021, BYDDY set up the largest electric bus fleet, comprising 119 units, for Nobina. In April 2022, it signed an order for 30 vehicles which will be put into operation in Helsinki by the end of the year. Byd stated that more than 650 electric buses are in operation, or on order, across the Nordics, together covering 55 million kilometers. This has drastically reduced carbon emissions by more than 59,000 tons. BYDDY is enthusiastic about the new deal as it will cement its existing cooperation with Nobina. It is committed to drive sustainability and steer toward a green journey and aid Nobina to achieve the same in Finland. Shares of BYDDY have lost 42.2% in a year compared with the industry’s 39.1% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
BYDDY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Here are some other top-ranked players in the auto space – CarParts.com ( PRTS Quick Quote PRTS - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Allison Transmission Holdings ( ALSN Quick Quote ALSN - Free Report) and Genuine Parts Company ( GPC Quick Quote GPC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here CarParts has an expected earnings growth rate of 85% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 72.7% upward over the past 30 days. Allison has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 30 days. Genuine Parts has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the past 30 days.
Image: Bigstock
Byd (BYDDY) to Supply Another 64 E-Buses to Finland's Nobina
Byd Co. (BYDDY - Free Report) recently announced that it has inked another deal with public transport operator Nobina to supply 64 of its electric buses. The vehicles are scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2023 and will be put into operation in southwestern Norway.
The operator has been relying on e-buses from the China-based manufacturer for some time and is growing the fleet.
The recent order includes 40 electric buses measuring and 24 low-floor models.
The 40 electric Byd buses offer a range of up to 450 km on a single charge, while the 24 low-floor models provide a similar range of 400 km on a single charge. Both vehicle models are equipped with electric heating management systems developed independently by Byd. The infrastructure, known as the Battery Thermal Management System, ensures reliability in extreme weather conditions and makes the vehicles suited for the varying Norwegian weather. Moreover, the buses are equipped with the new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries and integrated controller assembly systems that enhance safety and endurance. Paying close attention to passenger comfort and providing an environmentally-friendly travel experience, the buses have upgraded interior and exterior materials.
The relationship between Byd and Nobina dates back to 2015. Since then, Nobina has operated more than 300 Byd’s electric buses in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Customer demand for Byd buses has been positive, contributing to multiple orders for the same. In 2021, BYDDY set up the largest electric bus fleet, comprising 119 units, for Nobina. In April 2022, it signed an order for 30 vehicles which will be put into operation in Helsinki by the end of the year.
Byd stated that more than 650 electric buses are in operation, or on order, across the Nordics, together covering 55 million kilometers. This has drastically reduced carbon emissions by more than 59,000 tons.
BYDDY is enthusiastic about the new deal as it will cement its existing cooperation with Nobina. It is committed to drive sustainability and steer toward a green journey and aid Nobina to achieve the same in Finland.
Shares of BYDDY have lost 42.2% in a year compared with the industry’s 39.1% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
BYDDY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Here are some other top-ranked players in the auto space – CarParts.com (PRTS - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN - Free Report) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
CarParts has an expected earnings growth rate of 85% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 72.7% upward over the past 30 days.
Allison has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 30 days.
Genuine Parts has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the past 30 days.