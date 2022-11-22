We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is the Worst Over for Semiconductor Stocks & ETFs?
Semiconductor stocks had taken a beating this year, due to fears about global economic slowdown and soaring input costs. Many of them have rebounded in the past few weeks, particularly after cooler-than-expected inflation reports and better-than-feared results.
Shares of world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) surged after it was revealed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested more than $5 billion in the company. TSMC accounts for around 55% of the global foundry or fab market.
ASML Holding NV (ASML - Free Report) produces extreme ultraviolet lithography machines that use light to print patterns on silicon wafer at a minuscule scale. These sophisticated machines are used by the world’s leading chip manufacturers, including Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel (INTC - Free Report) , and Samsung. ASML stock surged after the company raised its financial targets recently.
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , America’s largest chip company, beat revenue expectations but its earnings fell short. However, their data center business remained strong. Its competitor AMD (AMD - Free Report) had reported results at the beginning of the month and beaten consensus estimates despite weaker PC environment as it expanded into servers.
The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH - Free Report) follows a market cap weighted index of 25 US-listed semiconductor companies. TSMC, NVIDIA and ASML are its top holdings.
The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX - Free Report) is a modified market cap weighted ETF. It has 30 holdings with a cap of 8% on individual securities. Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) and Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) are its top holdings.
The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD - Free Report) is an equal weighted ETF. The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ - Free Report) , which made its debut last year, is now the cheapest product in the space.
To learn more about these stocks and ETFs, please watch the short video above.