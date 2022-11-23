We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intuit Q1 Preview: Another EPS Beat Coming?
The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has tumbled in 2022 amid a hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve, down more than 30% and widely lagging behind the S&P 500.
A widely-recognized name in the realm, Intuit (INTU - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 29th, after the market close.
Intuit is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting, and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals globally.
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) paired with an overall VGM Score of a C.
How does everything else stack up heading into the release? Let’s take a deeper dive and find out.
Share Performance & Valuation
INTU shares have sailed through rough waters in 2022, down nearly 40% and underperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Over the last month, INTU shares have continued to lag behind the general market, losing 6.6% in value vs. the S&P 500’s roughly 4% gain.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s forward earnings multiple currently sits at 41.3X, above its 46.9X five-year median and reflecting an 86% premium relative to its Zacks Computer and Technology sector average.
The company sports a Style Score of a D for Value.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Quarterly Estimates
A singular analyst has upped their earnings outlook over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.17 indicating a 23.5% Y/Y decrease in quarterly earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s top-line is in better health; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $2.5 billion suggests an improvement of more than 20% from year-ago quarterly sales of $2 billion.
Quarterly Performance
INTU has consistently exceeded quarterly estimates, penciling in nine EPS beats across its last ten releases. In its latest print, the company registered a 12.2% bottom-line beat.
Top-line results have been even more robust; INTU has exceeded the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate in 22 consecutive quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Putting Everything Together
INTU shares have sailed through rough waters in 2022, underperforming the general market across several timeframes.
Shares currently trade at a 41.3X forward earnings multiple, undoubtedly on the higher end of the spectrum and above its five-year median value.
One analyst has upped their earnings outlook for the quarter, with estimates suggesting a Y/Y decrease in earnings but an uptick in revenue.
The company has been the definition of consistency within its quarterly results, exceeding estimates regularly.
Heading into the release, Intuit (INTU - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) paired with an Earnings ESP Score of 3.2%.