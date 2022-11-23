We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uranium Energy (UEC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) closed at $3.84, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 8.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.44% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Uranium Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 100% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $34.69 million, which would represent changes of -300% and +49.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Uranium Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.