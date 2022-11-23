Should iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 03/29/2011, the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (
HDV Quick Quote HDV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $12.64 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.37%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 24.30% of the portfolio. Energy and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 7.15% of total assets, followed by Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) and Abbvie Inc ( ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 36.64% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
HDV seeks to match the performance of the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index before fees and expenses. The Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index offers exposure to high quality U.S. domiciled companies that have had strong financial health and an ability to sustain above average dividend payouts.
The ETF return is roughly 8.68% so far this year and is up about 13.45% in the last one year (as of 11/23/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $91.29 and $109.92.
The ETF has a beta of 0.83 and standard deviation of 23.04% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 81 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Core High Dividend ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, HDV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $55.07 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $106.71 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
