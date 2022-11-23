Should You Invest in the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN)?

Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (
FXN Quick Quote FXN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $2.11 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FXN seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Energy Index before fees and expenses.
The StrataQuant Energy Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.64%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.71%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 95.20% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Antero Resources Corporation (
AR Quick Quote AR - Free Report) accounts for about 4.85% of total assets, followed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG Quick Quote LNG - Free Report) and Southwestern Energy Company ( SWN Quick Quote SWN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 39.92% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 58.11% so far this year and it's up approximately 58.62% in the last one year (as of 11/23/2022). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $11.40 and $19.40.
The ETF has a beta of 1.84 and standard deviation of 49.01% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FXN is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $9.10 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $44.53 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
