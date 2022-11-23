Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Reliance Steel (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $213.37 in the previous session. Reliance Steel has gained 31.3% since the start of the year compared to the -9.4% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the -5.2% return for the Zacks Metal Products - Distribution industry. RS Quick Quote RS - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 27, 2022, Reliance Steel reported EPS of $6.48 versus consensus estimate of $6.2.
For the current fiscal year, Reliance Steel is expected to post earnings of $28.71 per share on $17.18 billion in revenues. This represents a 29.79% change in EPS on a 21.88% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $19.85 per share on $13.66 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -30.86% and -20.49%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Reliance Steel may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Reliance Steel has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 7.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.1X versus its peer group's average of 4.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Reliance Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Reliance Steel passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Reliance Steel shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.
How Does RS Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of RS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Mitsui & Co. (. MITSY has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C. MITSY Quick Quote MITSY - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Mitsui & Co. beat our consensus estimate by 6.30%, and for the current fiscal year, MITSY is expected to post earnings of $94.58 per share on revenue of $83.63 billion.
Shares of Mitsui & Co. have gained 25.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 5.9X and a P/CF of 4.24X.
The Metal Products - Distribution industry may rank in the bottom 63% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for RS and MITSY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
