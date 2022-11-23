We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AMN Healthcare Services is one of 1184 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, AMN has returned 1.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 18.2% on average. This means that AMN Healthcare Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 27.8% year-to-date.
In Biogen Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, AMN Healthcare Services belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 70 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 31.6% so far this year, meaning that AMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Biogen Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 560 stocks and is ranked #59. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.9%.
AMN Healthcare Services and Biogen Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.