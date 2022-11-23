We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. J&J Snack Foods (JJSF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
J&J Snack Foods is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 201 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. J&J Snack Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JJSF's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, JJSF has gained about 2.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 3.3%. This shows that J&J Snack Foods is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) . The stock is up 36% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston's current year EPS has increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, J&J Snack Foods belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.2% so far this year, so JJSF is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Lamb Weston is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track J&J Snack Foods and Lamb Weston. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.