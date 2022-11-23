We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Benefit From CSR Buyout: Here's How
Norfolk Southern Corporation's (NSC - Free Report) operating subsidiary, Norfolk Southern Railway Company, has inked a deal to purchase all the assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway (CSR) for nearly $1.62 billion in cash. NSC plans to fund the deal through a combination of internal and external sources. Subject to certain conditions, which include approval by the voters of Cincinnati and the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, the deal is anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2024.
CSR is almost a 337-mile railroad, which runs from Cincinnati, OH to Chattanooga, TN. Currently, CSR is owned by the City of Cincinnati and operated by Cincinnati, New Orleans and Texas Pacific Railway Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norfolk Southern Railway (per a lease agreement which is expiring in 2026).
Alan H. Shaw, president and chief executive officer at Norfolk Southern, stated, "This agreement sets the framework for Norfolk Southern to own a core line in our network in perpetuity, allowing us to advance our strategic objectives of improving service, enhancing productivity, and creating an even stronger platform for accelerated growth, all while eliminating uncertainty around future control of the line and lease costs."
Considering that CSR is a link between the Midwest and the Southeast, the latest deal is expected to further strengthen Norfolk Southern’s network, which already serves more than 50% of the U.S. population.
