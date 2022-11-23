We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Earnings Estimates Rising for i3 Verticals (IIIV): Will It Gain?
I3 Verticals (IIIV - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.
The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
For i3 Verticals, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.
The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:
12 Month EPS
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The earnings estimate of $0.37 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +5.71% from the number reported a year ago.
Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for i3 Verticals has increased 53.85% because one estimate has moved higher while one has gone lower.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.58 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +6.76%.
There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for i3 Verticals versus two negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 28.42% higher.
Favorable Zacks Rank
The promising estimate revisions have helped i3 Verticals earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Investors have been betting on i3 Verticals because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 11.5% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.