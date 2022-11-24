We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Par Pacific (PARR) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Par Pacific (PARR - Free Report) . PARR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PARR has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.33.
Finally, we should also recognize that PARR has a P/CF ratio of 3.87. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.31. Within the past 12 months, PARR's P/CF has been as high as 81.73 and as low as -19.79, with a median of 3.83.
Another great Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stock you could consider is Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Phillips 66 is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.37 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.42. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 5.39 and average PEG ratio of 0.48.