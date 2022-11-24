We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Schlumberger (SLB) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Schlumberger is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Schlumberger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLB's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that SLB has returned about 71.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 42.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Schlumberger is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) . The stock has returned 149% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Schlumberger belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.8% so far this year, meaning that SLB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #65. The industry has moved +57.6% year to date.
Schlumberger and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.