Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ameriprise Financial Services is a member of our Finance group, which includes 885 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ameriprise Financial Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, AMP has gained about 10.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -10.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ameriprise Financial Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BlackRock TCP (TCPC - Free Report) . The stock is up 0.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, BlackRock TCP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Ameriprise Financial Services is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16% so far this year, meaning that AMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, BlackRock TCP belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved -5.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Ameriprise Financial Services and BlackRock TCP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.